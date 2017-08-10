Advancing and adapting in the early childhood sector

After volunteering at a childcare centre part-time when she was 20, Ms Serene Bak discovered she loved working with children.

About two weeks ago, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) Scholarship Recipient was appointed principal of Montessori curriculum kindergarten, Lumiere Montessori House at Wolskel Road, off Upper Serangoon Road.

It was a role Ms Bak, 26, had been groomed for since last year. Her school has 60 children aged three to six.

She completed her Diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education at Seed Institute in 2013.

She said: "It has been a smooth and easy transition because I had already taken on quite a bit of the principal's responsibilities and roles."

Two months ago, new information technology initiatives were introduced in the early childhood sector to lighten administration workload, so educators can devote more time to the children.

Ms Bak, who has eight teachers, has added another development to the list - teaching children with special needs.

She said: "We talk about inclusivity, so we want to include these children into mainstream schools and I foresee these changes happening."

She has sent teachers for training to teach kids with special needs and to learn how to deal with learning and behavioural issues.

She is looking forward to the annual Early Childhood Conference in October when industry players can share ideas with one another.

Over 1,000 jobs are also available at an Early Childhood e-career fair till Sept 15, as part of the Early Childhood Manpower Plan announced by Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin.