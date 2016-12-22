After 2014 Lego saga, Mums.sg holds first warehouse sale

Shoppers looking for bargains at Mums.sg's Lego warehouse sale at One Commonwealth yesterday.

Two years ago, when local online retailer Mums.sg sold Lego sets during the Christmas season, it angered customers when it failed to deliver items on time.

Back then, shoppers took their frustrations online and criticised the website for not keeping its promises.

The company apologised and eventually delivered the orders by Christmas Day.

Following that experience, Mums.sg, which chose not to sell Lego sets last Christmas, had its first Lego warehouse sale at One Commonwealth yesterday.

It ends tomorrow afternoon.

Its efforts seems to have paid off, with customers a lot happier this time around.

When The New Paper visited the warehouse yesterday morning, 25 adults and children had already started queueing 20 minutes before the sale began.

Customers TNP spoke to said they knew what they wanted before coming and were happy with their purchases.

Mums.sg's chief operating officer, Mr Alex Bono, told TNP that they had learnt from the incident two years ago.

"Customers can now come down and purchase any items they want without worrying if their orders can be delivered on time," he said.