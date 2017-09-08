After seven-month ordeal, she finally moves into new flat

She had paid $38,000 for a renovation deal, only to have wooden parts placed haphazardly, toilets remaining uninstalled and wires hanging from holes where switches were supposed to be.

In May, The New Paper featured her predicament in trying to make her five-room HDB flat in Sengkang liveable.

Since then, a contractor has rectified the problems, allowing the family to finally move in.

Her original contractor had run into problems and became uncontactable after the housewife, who wanted to be known only as Madam Siti, 34, paid him the $38,000.

The mother of three young children said she then approached eight interior designers to complete the renovation.

"Some said they couldn't do it, while I couldn't agree on a price with the others," she said.

Madam Siti then got in touch with WHST Design on Facebook. Wary after her bad experience, she took precautions by checking its business profile and customer reviews. They agreed on a $13,000 package.

Mr Vince Teo, 33, the company's co-founder, said he gave her a discount after hearing about her predicament.

Madam Siti approached the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) and the Small Claims Tribunal allowed her to claim $10,000 back from her previous contractor. However, she has yet to get her money because he is uncontactable.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that a report has been made about the case by Madam Siti's husband.

According to Case, the renovation industry was the fourth-most complained about last year, with 1,269 complaints.

Madam Siti said: "I'm thankful my seven-month ordeal is over and my kids were happy to see their rooms. I'm blessed to have found a good contractor who understood my situation and was willing to help."