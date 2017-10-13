Age and fitness go well together

The National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk this year will not be the first for retired postal service employee Kanan Gunasagaran.

He joined the Big Walk in 2000 and 2003, when it was held at the National Stadium.

Mr Gunasagaran, 82, told The New Paper: "Sadly, I do not have many photographs of these events.

"Back when I was younger and more fit, I used to walk and jog between 5km and 6km daily.

"But due to knee problems, I now cover the same distance three or four times a week instead. The exercise keeps me alert, fit and healthy."

He wants to "encourage friends, and especially my children and grandchildren, to join me in my walks and jogs".

He said: "This is especially since the Prime Minister (Mr Lee Hsien Loong) has urged all Singaporeans, in his National Day Rally speech, to have healthy lifestyles and fight diabetes.

"I am looking forward to the Big Walk as it will be a great time of fun with friends and family."

Mr Lim Hoo Hong, 73, is taking part in this year's Big Walk with his wife and son.

It is his first Big Walk, but he is confident that he can complete the course.

Mr Lim, who is self-employed, said: "I have been careful about my health and lifestyle for over 30 years. I walk about 7km every day and practise taiji with my friends every morning."

Retiree Phang Chin Foo, 78, first took part in the Big Walk in 2000, and this year's will be his 10th one.

"I do not let my age get in the way of a healthy lifestyle. I have always believed in eating healthy food, and eating less processed food," he said.

"I want to stay healthy as it will be very expensive if one falls sick in Singapore."

Mr Phangwill be taking part in this year's Big Walk with two friends, aged 68 and 75.

He said: "The Big Walk is a healthy and leisurely activity that everybody can do."