Age and fitness go well together
Older walkers are seizing the opportunity to take part in the Big Walk this year
The National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk this year will not be the first for retired postal service employee Kanan Gunasagaran.
He joined the Big Walk in 2000 and 2003, when it was held at the National Stadium.
Mr Gunasagaran, 82, told The New Paper: "Sadly, I do not have many photographs of these events.
"Back when I was younger and more fit, I used to walk and jog between 5km and 6km daily.
"But due to knee problems, I now cover the same distance three or four times a week instead. The exercise keeps me alert, fit and healthy."
He wants to "encourage friends, and especially my children and grandchildren, to join me in my walks and jogs".
He said: "This is especially since the Prime Minister (Mr Lee Hsien Loong) has urged all Singaporeans, in his National Day Rally speech, to have healthy lifestyles and fight diabetes.
WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7amWHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub
HOW Register online at tnpbigwalk.sg
REGISTRATION FEE $25 (Early-bird sign-ups enjoy a 25 per cent discount)
WIN There are lots of lucky draw prizes to be won, including the grand prize of an Osim uLove Massage Chair (bespoke version) worth $9,585.
"I am looking forward to the Big Walk as it will be a great time of fun with friends and family."
Mr Lim Hoo Hong, 73, is taking part in this year's Big Walk with his wife and son.
It is his first Big Walk, but he is confident that he can complete the course.
Mr Lim, who is self-employed, said: "I have been careful about my health and lifestyle for over 30 years. I walk about 7km every day and practise taiji with my friends every morning."
Retiree Phang Chin Foo, 78, first took part in the Big Walk in 2000, and this year's will be his 10th one.
"I do not let my age get in the way of a healthy lifestyle. I have always believed in eating healthy food, and eating less processed food," he said.
"I want to stay healthy as it will be very expensive if one falls sick in Singapore."
Mr Phangwill be taking part in this year's Big Walk with two friends, aged 68 and 75.
He said: "The Big Walk is a healthy and leisurely activity that everybody can do."
Calling all Big Walkers
Is that you in this Big Walk photograph from the National Stadium?
Or do you have any past The New Paper Big Walk photographs of yourself, your family or friends? Your photographs should be from between 1991 and 2006, when the event was held at the National Stadium.
If your answer to either or both questions is YES, and you have registered to take part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017, we want to give you a gift.
Send an e-mail to enquiry@tnpbigwalk.sg and indicate "TNP Big Walk 2017" in the subject header. In the e-mail, please indicate your name and contact details, and the date of the issue of TNP where you were seen in the Big Walk photo.
You can also attach your own The New Paper Big Walk photos and tell us the year the photos were taken.
You will need to bring the photos with you when you collect your gift. We will inform you when to come to collect your gift.
Keep a lookout for more photographs that will be published in TNP.
The National Steps Challenge
The National Steps Challenge, launched by the Health Promotion Board (HPB), will be back for a third campaign.
Find out more about the upcoming National Steps Challenge Season 3 and how you can sign up and collect your free HPB steps tracker.
Terms and conditions apply.
Visit stepschallenge.sg for more information.