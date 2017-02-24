Age no barrier for charity work

Mr Peter Lim (right), 64 and Mr Gary Lee, 45, wil be cycling 1,000km in four days to raise funds for the Kidney Dialysis Foundation. Mr Clifford Lee (in orange) organised the past three KDF Millennium Rides.

At 64, Mr Peter Lim is cycling 1,000km.

He will be riding travelling from Belum, Perak, to Singapore, to raise funds for patients of the Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF).

Even news of a fatal accident in Johor Baru, where eight young cyclists were killed last Saturday, failed to deter him.

Mr Lim will join 77 cyclists from the Epic Cyclist group, who will clock 1,000km for the fourth KDF Millennium Ride from March 3. With the aim of raising $350,000, they will ride through Kuala Lumpur and Muar in Johor, cycling at least 10 hours a day, before finishing at the Singapore Island Country Club on March 6.

The former aquarium shop owner had participated in all three previous rides. He will be the oldest participant this year.

Organiser Clifford Lee, 46, said: "Even for a pro-cyclist, it is a tough challenge to overcome. But these ordinary people are willing to commit themselves to perform such a daunting task."

Mr Lim said: "What the KDF patients go through is much tougher, so this is really nothing in comparison."

First-time participant Gary Lee has been preparing for the arduous terrain by training on slopes at Cameron Highlands and Fraser's Hill. He has covered about 300km already.

The 45-year-old vice-president and deputy general manager of Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing Pte Ltd cycles thrice weekly, about 150km each time.

MOTIVATION

His source of motivation is his late father, who died of diabetes last year.

He said: "I feel like I can do a triathlon every day now."

Mr Lim, who has two teenage daughters, said his family was concerned.

Last Saturday, a 22-year-old female driver slammed into a group of cyclists in Johor, killing eight of them aged between 13 and 17. Eight others were in critical condition.

However, Mr Lim managed to convince his family, as the group has taken several safety precautions.

Directing the cyclists around the road bends with neon flags will be six passenger cars.

Following the convoy will be four vans carrying supplies. They double up as transport vehicles when the need arises.

There will also be about 20 first aid-trained volunteers and a doctor cycling among them.

KDF donor relations and communications manager Jemin Chua said the funds raised from the ride will help defray patients' dialysis fees, medication costs and provide transport subsidies to those with mobility issues.

She added that the beneficiaries include more than 300 low-income patients.

Last year's ride, which raised $590,000, funded nearly 4,000 dialysis sessions.

The public can donate online via giving.sg at tinyurl.com/Mride17. For details, call the KDF at 6559-2630.