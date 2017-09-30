Age is no barrier to his athletic prowess

Mr Ng Song Piak and Madam Yeo Get Tiang and some of the race awards they have won over the years.

He may be 78 but Mr Ng Song Piak still loves to walk and run.

The retired accountant is taking part in the National Steps Challenge Big Walk 2017 with his wife, Madam Yeo Get Tiang, 72.

Mr Ng has been a regular face at walking and running events for more than 30 years.

Some of the races he has joined include the Singapore Free Press Big Walk, the Malay Mail Walk as well as the Mobil Marathon.

A member of local running club Red Hawk Sports Club, Mr Ng has also taken part in about 50 marathons overseas, including the Christmas Island 50th Year Anniversary Half Marathon, races in Phuket, Khon Kaen and Hat Yai in Thailand, Mount Fuji in Japan and Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia.

Mr Ng said: "My wife and I began doing long walks and runs for health and fitness more than 30 years ago. We were then living at Neptune Court, and there were many places for walks and runs.

"Then I started taking part in races outside Singapore too."

He added: "When I took part in the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (in 2013 and 2014), many of the younger runners started strong and fast, and I was left behind.

"Some of them later got tired and started walking, but I ran steadily and eventually overtook them."

Mr Ng said that he completed the Boston Marathon in "just under 5½ hours" in 2006.

A "credible time considering my age at the time", he said.

But he has had to put up his running shoes since last October after he had a fall.

He is hoping that to get back into action with the Big Walk.

"My wife and I are confident that we can do the Big Walk," he said.

"We are aiming to enjoy the walk and the company."