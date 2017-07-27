AHTC can sue councillors through independent panel

It might seem odd that the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council is bringing a lawsuit against its own town councillors.

But this is possible because the legal action was directed by an independent panel appointed by AHTC in February.

It was created to look into and help recover improper payments made by AHTC worth $6.9 million, which was uncovered by aKPMG audit last year.

The panel is chaired by Senior Counsel Philip Jeyaretnam - whose father J.B. Jeyaretnam was Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general from 1971 to 2001.

The law allows a town council to delegate its powers, functions and duties to an agent such as an independent panel.

Under the panel's terms of reference, it can take actions it thinks are in the best interests of AHTC. This includes prosecuting, filing appeals and acting in legal disputes and suits.

The terms of reference thus allow the panel to take legal action in AHTC's name against town council chairman Pritam Singh, vice-chairman Sylvia Lim and WP party chief Low Thia Khiang.