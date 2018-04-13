Alibaba-NYP tie-up to offer e-commerce courses

China's retail giant Alibaba and Nanyang Polytechnic's Singapore Institute of Retail Studies (NYP-Sirs) are jointly offering courses for those aspiring to enter the e-commerce sector.

Open to the public, the courses will not only offer insights into the Alibaba Group but also develop knowledge in content marketing and data analytics.

The first of four such courses to be held over the next two years will be available in July. Information for sign-ups will be made available on the Sirs Digital Commerce website.

The courses will be in addition to the existing programmes available for the corporate sector, said Ms Megan Ong, director of Sirs.

"We need to understand that the world has changed. Peripheral businesses can spring up, not just in e-commerce, but as a result of e-commerce," she said.

The courses are part of a 30-month extension of a collaboration between the Alibaba Group and Sirs, which included the first public lecture by the Alibaba Group in Singapore yesterday.

More than 2,000 business owners and entrepreneurs attended the lecture jointly organised by the Alibaba Business Group, Alibaba Taobao University and NYP-Sirs.

It aims to help local businesses better understand the potential of the online market.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling, who spoke in Mandarin at the event yesterday, said: "Consumers are changing, and thus retailers must also innovate to continue establishing themselves in this digital economy."

Mr Brian Wong, vice-president of the Alibaba Group, sounded a warning to Singapore businesses about the failure to adapt to new systems.

"Legacy systems, traditional ways of thinking about doing things, vertical supply chains, how all that worked in the past was probably the most efficient," he said.

"But given the introduction of technology now, those things could become a disadvantage."