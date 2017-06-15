All asatizah to be accredited within three years: Dr Yaacob

Within the next three years, the Asatizah Recognition Scheme (ARS) will reach its goal of accrediting all local asatizah, or Islamic religious teachers, said Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim yesterday.

"We have done most, close to 90 per cent. Some of them we need some time because they have to be trained and retrained, so the process is ongoing," he said on the sidelines of a breaking fast event organised by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) and the Khadijah Mosque in Geylang.

"Our goal is to try and accredit... 100 per cent within the next three years."

All qualified Islamic teachers must be endorsed by the ARS.

This is to ensure all Islamic religious teachers are equipped with the appropriate qualifications and have a strong understanding of Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious make-up.

To be certified, religious teachers must complete 30 hours of modules under the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).All Islamic education centres will also be required to register with Muis and can only hire certified religious teachers. The ARS, started in 2005 by Muis and the Singapore Islamic Scholars & Religious Teachers Association (Pergas), recognises teachers and scholars who meet the minimum standard of qualification to preach and teach Islamic knowledge.

Dr Yaacob urged families to step forward and make use of the resources available if they believe loved ones are in danger of being or have been radicalised by terror groups.

He stressed that they should not feel ashamed because seeking help would save the family member, the family, the community, the nation and more importantly the religion.

"The list (of accredited asatizah) is available online so we appeal to the community if they need guidance to turn to that list," he said.

"(They) have been vetted by Muis and Pergas, and therefore, we know that they will basically preach the kind of Islam that we think is important for us here in Singapore."