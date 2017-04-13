All Blacks Sevens players help out at local charity

All Blacks Sevens players (from left) Sam Dickson, Vilimoni Koroi and Tone Ng Shiu helping local charity Food From The Heart pack food hampers, which they later distributed. TNP PHOTO: RENI CHNG

On the field, they play with a ferocity that will scare off most men.

But off it, these burly members of the All Blacks Sevens team - Tone Ng Shiu, Sam Dickson and Vilimoni Koroi - were all "soft" and smiley as they opened their hearts to help local charity Food From The Heart pack food hampers for the underprivileged elderly in Geylang Bahru yesterday.

The event was organised by AIG Asia Pacific Insurance (AIG Singapore).

The All Blacks Sevens are among the 16 sides competing in the HSBC Singapore Rugby 7s tournament this weekend at the National Stadium.

The players and volunteers from AIG Singapore and Uber later distributed a food hamper each to 20 households.

It did not matter that the elderly beneficiaries had no idea who they were.

"It is a meaningful event and I am happy to contribute," said Ng Shiu, 22. ­- JONATHAN LEE