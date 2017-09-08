All eggs in S'pore safe to eat: AVA

No need to walk on eggshells when buying eggs here - all are free of insecticide fipronil and safe to eat, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

AVA reiterated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, in the wake of reports that eggs here are tainted with fipronil, which is said to harm people's kidneys, liver and thyroid glands.

European health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said on Tuesday that 45 countries have been affected, including Singapore.

In its post, AVA noted that media reports said the eggs in question were sold to shipping companies.

"We have verified with the Singapore shipping companies that the eggs were meant for their crews' consumption," AVA said.

"The eggs are not distributed or sold in Singapore. We have advised the shipping companies to discard any remaining eggs and not to consume them."

In its latest statement, AVA reiterated that Singapore's egg supply comes from farms here and in Malaysia.