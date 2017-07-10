Alleged attacker in Boon Tat Street stabbing: 'Don't help him. He's my son-in-law. Let him die.'

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 39-year-old man along Boon Tat Street at around 1.20pm yesterday (July 10).

A 39-year-old man died after being stabbed along Boon Tat Street, in Telok Ayer, at around 1.20pm on Monday (July 10).

The New Paper understands that the stabbing occurred at a coffee shop at the junction of Boon Tat Street and Telok Ayer Street.

A police spokesman said the victim was brought unconscious to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he died around 2.10pm. A 60-year-old man was arrested.

Restaurant manager of A Poke Theory, Mr Eldad Tan, 28, told The New Paper a customer sitting outside rushed in to tell him a man was bleeding outside.

He said: "I rushed out with a colleague and saw a man lying face down in a pool of blood. I called '995' and my colleague wanted to help the man up.

"I was so focused on the man on the floor I didn't notice an older man holding a knife, standing over him. He said, 'Don't help him, he's my son-in-law. Let him die. I'm old already, I'm not afraid of going to jail.'"

Mr Tan said he rushed into the restaurant and locked the door, fearing the attacker might come in and harm his 20 customers.

He told them to retreat to the back of the restaurant, and let them out via the back door.

His colleague hid in the restaurant next door.

He added the attacker stood there calmly and left the bloodstained knife on the table.

The police arrived five minutes later and handcuffed him, while an ambulance rushed the victim to SGH.

Mr Tan added: "I was shaken but I knew I had to protect my customers.

"Afterwards, I heard the attacker had chased the victim here from the coffee shop down the road."

When TNP arrived at the scene at around 2.15pm, there was a pool of blood outside A Poke Theory and the area was cordoned off by the police.

The area outside Eden Garden Cafe, a coffee shop about 70 meters down the road, was also cordoned off. TNP saw bloodstains at two spots within the cordoned off area.

Employees of the coffee shop TNP spoke to said they did not know what had happened.

Police investigations are ongoing.