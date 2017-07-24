Alleged serial molester charged with molesting girl, 11

An alleged serial molester, believed to be involved in at least 10 cases of molestation, was charged in court on Saturday (July 22) morning.

Aldrin Illias, 38, was charged with molesting an 11-year-old girl on an overhead bridge in Rivervale Street on July 14 at 7am.

He is also suspected of being involved in at least 10 alleged cases of molestation that took place between July 5 and 17.

Descriptions of the molester given by women in Hougang and Sengkang in police reports indicate that the offences were committed by the same person. Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted their investigations and arrested the suspect in Anchorvale Road, the police said on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had made efforts to avoid police detection by parking his motorcycle a distance from the scenes. He also took along extra items of clothing – which were seized by the police – to disguise himself.

The case will be heard again in court on July 28.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to five years and/or caned.