Allergic reaction from inhalation rare for Singaporean children

It is rare for children in Singapore with peanut allergies to develop reactions from a mere whiff.

Such children have an allergic reaction when they inhale peanut particles, which are released into the air when a pack of peanuts is opened, said Dr Soh Jian Yi from the National University Hospital.

In serious cases, it can be life-threatening, said the consultant at the Division of Paediatric Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology.

Dr Soh advises parents to carry emergency medications along with them and check for peanut-free flights if they are flying.

While a complete peanut ban on flights is not the norm for major airlines, some provide buffer zones.

For instance, Malaysia Airlines does not serve peanut snacks and peanut condiments in meals to any passenger seated three rows in front and three rows behind the allergic passenger's row. - FOO JIE YING