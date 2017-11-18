Alternative travel plans in place after Joo Koon collision

With train services suspended between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations, commuters in the western end of Singapore are relying on other modes of transport to get to work.

Services have been put on hold as the authorities continue investigations into Wednesday's SMRT train collision at Joo Koon, which left 36 people injured.

While there are free buses to take commuters from Joo Koon to stations in the Tuas industrial area, companies there have made alternative arrangements, many commuters said yesterday.

Engineer Tsai Yu Ta, 36, said a company van would be picking him and his colleagues up from Joo Koon instead of Tuas Link. He said the managers of his company are "quite understanding".

"They have also pushed our starting hours half an hour back in case there are any delays," he said.

The 7.5km-long Tuas West Extension opened in June and extends the East-West Line further west into the Tuas industrial area.

While the four stations on the extension - Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link - will reopen after the weekend, the authorities will keep the service between Joo Koon and Gul Circle stations suspended for up to a month, with buses to bridge the gap.

Those who have to break up their journey by taking a bus between Joo Koon and Gul Circle will not be charged for a separate trip when they rejoin the train network.

At Joo Koon station yesterday, commuters told ST that they have made their own travel arrangements.

A sales engineer, 27, who wanted to be known only as Cherria and usually walks to work from Tuas Link, said: "Fortunately my boss said he could pick me up from Joo Koon today."