Amazon Prime Now officially launches in Singapore

Global online retail giant Amazon on Thursday (July 27) launched its Prime Now service that delivers purchases under two hours in Singapore. This marks its entry into South-east Asia.

Prime Now is an exclusive service for members of Amazon Prime, a membership programme to launch in Singapore soon.

Prime Now is now available to Singaporeans without a membership fee for a limited time.

It can only be accessed via the mobile phone app available now on iTunes and Google Play stores.

For products to be delivered in two hours, customers need to pay a delivery fee of $5.99 for orders under $40.

There is no fee for those above $40.

A one-hour delivery service (at $9.99 per order) is also available to selected postal codes.

Goods available on Prime Now include electronics, home appliances, baby strollers, fitness wearables, beauty products and grocery items ranging from fresh produce to bottled drinks.

The products are picked up and delivered from its warehouse at Toh Guan Road East on the outskirts of Bukit Batok.

It is believed to be Amazon's largest Prime Now facility in the world.

Deliveries will take place between 10am and 10pm daily.

Amazon first launched Prime Now in New York City in December 2014 and has since expanded it all over the US, London and China.

Its entry into South-east Asia comes as its global e-commerce rival from China, Alibaba, has been rapidly expanding in South-east Asia over the past year.

Here, Prime Now will now vie with online grocers Redmart and Honestbee, and supermarkets like NTUC FairPrice and Cold Storage.

