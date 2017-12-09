Amputee jailed three weeks for ramming man with wheelchair

A double amputee rammed his motorised wheelchair into an elderly man over a staring incident.

When Mr Tay Seng Kim, 74, fell and got his left leg stuck in the wheels, Toh Khai Nam, 60, continued moving his wheelchair to cause him more pain.

Toh, who lost his legs in an accident, was jailed for three weeks after pleading guilty yesterday to assault and committing a rash act.

Mr Tay was walking along Tampines Street 81 at around 10.40am on Jan 10 when he got into a dispute with Toh.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said Toh then steered his wheelchair towards Mr Tay. The victim tried to run away but fell after Toh moved his wheelchair forward, hitting Mr Tay and causing him to lose balance.

Toh also threatened to buy a knife to stab Mr Tay.

A 29-year-old passer-by stepped in to stop the attack, and the police were notified.

Mr Tay was taken to Changi General Hospital where he was found to have multiple abrasions and an ankle wound that needed three stitches.

While out on bail, Toh got involved in another staring incident with Mr Wong Tah Twang, 67, at a coffee shop at Block 823A in Tampines Street 81.

In the Nov 20 incident, Toh hurled vulgarities at Mr Wong before grabbing a metal can and flinging it at him. The can, used as an ashtray, missed but its contents spilled onto the older man's shirt and newspaper.

BEER BOTTLE

Toh threw a beer bottle at Mr Wong but missed as well.

DPP Chong said: "He wheeled his wheelchair... grabbed an empty beer bottle and smashed it, causing the shards to fly across the coffee shop and in the vicinity of the other patrons."

Two people alerted the police, and officers advised Toh to calm down.

His lawyer, Ms Ariel Lim from the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme Fellowship, urged District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan to jail her client for two weeks.

She told the court that Toh could not cope with his emotions after losing his legs.

"He recognises he has serious anger management issues and is willing to seek counselling after his release," she added.