Annual charity bazaar raises $12,322

Some $12,322 was raised for charities at Singapore Press Holdings’ (SPH) sixth Charity Carnival yesterday.

The annual bazaar, which was held in the media company’s auditorium, saw 500 staff coming together to support 26 charitable causes. Fourteen local charities and 12 SPH divisions and subsidiaries set up booths to sell an assortment of handicrafts, baked goods and drinks, to raise money for the various charities and adopted causes.

They included CARE Singapore, which protects vulnerable youth, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

SPCA volunteer Sue Neo, 55, said: “It’s very heartening because people obviously do not need to spend $10 on a cupcake or on these tiny trinkets, but they do so because it’s for a good cause.”

The carnival, which was jointly organised by SPH’s Corporate Communications & CSR Division and the SPH Staff Volunteers Club, brought in $7,000 last year.

Ms Winnie Yee, who is in her 30s, has been attending these bazaars for four consecutive years.

The database administrator in the information technology department said: “It’s a good cause and it’s something different from what we do daily.”

Telephonist Sally Lim, 64, who played games and bought sushi, shared her sentiment: “You get to do charity as well as have fun. It’s a great event.”

This is the second year she has gone to the bazaar.

Asked what he thought of the event, Action For Singapore Dogs volunteer Yeow Kian Hong, 34, said: “It takes a giving heart to make it a success and it’s obvious SPH has it.”