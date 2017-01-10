Another chance to get China Life-TNP hongbao packets

Hongbao packets like these will be given away at various MRT stations.

Missed collecting China Life and The New Paper hongbao packets today?

Don't worry because there's more to be given out tomorrow.

As part of a promotion between TNP and China Life Insurance Company, we are giving out hongbao packets.

To receive them as you collect your copy of TNP, head to these MRT stations tomorrow morning: Marina Bay, Tanjong Pagar, Dhoby Ghaut, Orchard, Somerset, Bugis, Novena, City Hall, Raffles Place, Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio.