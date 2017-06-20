App Ride ResQ helps rescue stranded motorists

(Clockwise from left) Mr Kong Kok Kuan, Mr Sylvester Tan, Mr Jack Lim and Mr Farhan Abdullah are four of the five founding members of Ride ResQ.

With the introduction of Ride ResQ, motorists need not pull their hair out when their vehicles fail them on the roads.

Ride ResQ, now available via both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is a vehicle recovery service mobile app designed to help stranded motorists.

It does this by connecting motorists with the appropriate service providers, whether they have been involved in an accident or their vehicles have broken down.

Automobile workshop owner Sylvester Han founded Ride ResQ in 2014, assembling a team of five to develop the vehicle recovery service app after realising the potential mobile technology had to solve an industry problem. Mr Han told The New Paper that his customers often complained about horrible vehicle breakdown experiences.

He said: "The current situation is that you don't always get the nearest service provider, because you may only know one or two of them.

"I've heard of people having to wait three hours in the hot sun just for a tow truck to collect their vehicle, and I felt that we needed to change that."

First-time users of the app will have to provide their vehicle information such as the model, insurance company and modifications, if any.

There are two main options for app users - reporting an accident or reporting a breakdown.

When reporting an accident, motorists can fill in a step-by-step form where they can record the location of the accident, log injuries to affected motorists and snap and store pictures of the damaged vehicles directly in the app.

The report churned out can then be used to request a service provider, or be saved for the motorist's future use when claiming insurance.

When reporting a breakdown, motorists can instantly indicate if they need a replacement for a battery or tyre, or whether they need refuelling or help when they are locked out of their vehicle.

Said Mr Han: "With these details, we are able to match the right service providers to the right customers. You would not need to wait hours for a tow truck to come from across the island just to say they can't help you because they didn't bring the right equipment."