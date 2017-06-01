Applications open for presidential election

Applications open today for those who hope to run in Singapore's first presidential election reserved for Malay candidates, in September.

Unlike past elections, candidates have to apply not only for a certificate of eligibility, but also a community certificate confirming they belong to the Malay community.

In addition, they have to make a formal declaration that they understand the role of the president.

Private-sector corporate chiefs eyeing the post are also required to hand in financial statements that show the value and profitability of their company.

GOVERNMENT GAZETTE

These changes to the administrative procedures for electing a president were announced in the Government Gazette yesterday.

They fleshed out the constitutional changes made to the elected presidency last November.

The two key changes, passed by Parliament, are a tightening of the eligibility criteria for candidates, and reserving an election for a particular racial group that had not been represented in the office for five terms in a row.

Yesterday, the Elections Department (ELD) said people can get the relevant application forms from its website or office in Prinsep Link, near Dhoby Ghaut.

They have at least 2½ months to prepare the required documents because the final day for filing their papers is the fifth day after the Writ of Election is issued.

The writ will be issued "later in August", ELD said in a statement.

Aspiring candidates will be told before Nomination Day whether they qualify. - THE STRAITS TIMES

