Are water heaters in hot water?

The damage after a water heater exploded in a flat at the Cote D'azur condominium.

Water heaters are generally safe - if they are properly installed by a licensed plumber or technician.

That is what experts told The New Paper, following the recent incident at the Cote D'Azur condominium at Marine Parade where a storage water heater ruptured and exploded.

An executive from AOS Bath, which distributes A.O. Smith water heaters, said: "Water heaters are high-voltage appliances, so they are subject to stringent tests before being sold in Singapore. There are millions of units sold every year. Dangers usually arise from improper installation and maintenance."

Energy Market Authority licensed electrical technician Foong Meng Kei agreed but added: "If something seems abnormal about the water heater, then it is best to have it checked.

"Customers should have their water heaters inspected regularly, and replace them if they are too old."

TWO KINDS

Water heaters in Singapore tend to fall under two main categories - storage and instant.

Storage electrical water heaters consist of a tank that contains heated-up water. Instant water heaters can be powered by electricity or gas and rapidly heats up water only when switched on.

The AOS Bath executive said: "Most landed (properties), apartments, condominiums and hotels use storage water heaters because they offer better temperatures and more consistent water pressure than instant heaters."

Last year, a 15-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest and died after apparently getting electrocuted by the exposed wirings of a water heater in a Bukit Batok flat.

Gas water heaters also have a risk of leaking.

Said the AOS Bath executive: "Owners using gas heaters are advised to purchase gas heaters with a gas leak protection and detection device."

In the Cote D'Azur condominium case, the tenant told TNP he did not notice any warning signs besides having extremely hot water.

But Mr Gary Goh, a senior engineer at home repair service firm Fixwerks, said exceptionally hot water is a red flag. Other warning signs include exceptionally hot water tanks, leak marks on false ceilings, and rusty brackets.