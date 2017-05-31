Arrested for harassing neighbours

The woman who has been harassing her neighbours in Yishun for more than a year has been arrested.

The harassment drove her neighbours to their wits' end.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that reports were lodged over the incidents, and a 63-year-old woman had been arrested for the offence of causing public nuisance.

Neighbours alleged that the woman regularly splashed an oil-like substance that smelt like urine across their doors and in the corridors. They also found balls of toilet paper and used sanitary pads outside their flats.

One family erected a metre-high barrier with a latched gate barbed with cacti to fence off the common corridor.

Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that the woman was arrested last Saturday.

But neighbours told ST that they heard the woman making noise in her flat again from Monday afternoon.

Madam Yeo Kim Hong, a 65-year-old cashier who lives above the woman, said she was making loud banging noises on Monday afternoon.

"She kept banging something until I had a headache," Madam Yeo said.

Information technology consultant Edmund Lee, who also lives on the level above the woman's flat, told ST that he heard her making knocking noises yesterday morning.

His family had put aside the barbed barrier as "we cannot be blocking the passage".

The town council had also asked the family to remove the barrier as it was a fire hazard.

Mr Lee, 28, said he would be going to the police station today to assist in investigations.

"We have to wait and see what the police can do," he said.