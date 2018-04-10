Asia's largest cruise ship to return for six months

Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas can carry almost 5,000 guests.

Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas - Asia's largest cruise ship, carrying up to 4,905 guests - will be back in Singapore for six months from November next year to April 2020.

This will be the cruise line's longest deployment in Singapore for a Quantum Class ship.

Quantum of the Seas was last in Singapore in 2015 during her first visit to Asia for two voyages out of Singapore.

During her 34 voyages with Singapore as her home port, Quantum of the Seas is expected to add some 150,000 guests to the local cruising scene, increasing Royal Caribbean's capacity in Singapore by 30 per cent.

President and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean International, Mr Michael Bayley, said bringing in bigger and better ships such as Quantum of the Seas demonstrates Royal Caribbean's confidence in the region to continue experiencing record-breaking growth.

In a press statement, he said: "In response to the strong demand from Singapore and the region, we have decided to bring in longer cruises for Quantum of the Seas' return.

"The season will feature cruises starting from four nights and the first-ever seven-night round-trip cruises on a Quantum Class ship here."

The ship's itineraries include four-night cruises to Penang or Phuket, five-night cruises to Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Phuket, a seven-night cruise to Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Phuket with an overnight stay and a seven-night cruise to Bangkok with an overnight stay and Ho Chi Minh City.

Before her arrival in Singapore, Quantum of the Seas will undergo a multi-million-dollar refurbishment project.

Royal Caribbean International's senior vice-president of international, Mr Gavin Smith, told The New Paper at a media session yesterday that one of the main investments of the project is to add eight tender boats to the ship.

Tender boats are small boats used to transport passengers to islands and can carry about 120 people each.

Mr Smith added: "Currently, the ship must be next to a wharf so she can't go to Phuket, for instance. But after the project, passengers can get to islands like Phuket on tender boats. This gives us more itinerary variety as we can access more ports."

Quantum of the Seas' 2019-2020 Singapore cruises is now on sale.

From now to Thursday, customers can enjoy a special promotion - with the second guest in the same cabin paying only $1. The first guest pays the full fare.

For more information and reservations, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.sg or call 6305-0033.