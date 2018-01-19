Asia’s premier aerobatic teams to wow spectators at Singapore Airshow

The Korean Black Eagles - one of Asia's premier aerobatic teams - will make its third appearance at the Singapore Airshow next month.

Also coming back to the biennial event is the Indonesian Jupiter team.

Visitors to the Singapore Airshow 2018 will, however, have to contend with a shorter flying display segment this year.

Instead of the usual 40-minute show twice a day, the time has been cut to half an hour for each session.

One highlight at the show, which runs from Feb 6 to 11 - with the last two days open to the public - is an opportunity for visitors to fly on a Super Puma military helicopter.

This is part of a slew of activities planned by the Republic of Singapore Air Force, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The sixth edition of the Singapore Airshow, held every two years at Changi Exhibition Centre, will also feature more than 50 commercial and military planes, which will be part of the static display.

The centrepiece for the static display will be the wide-body Airbus 350-1000, which will enter into commercial service soon.

Players in the business jet market such as Bombardier, Embraer and Gulfstream will also showcase their products.

More than 1,000 companies from about 50 countries will participate in the show, touted to be among the top three in the world, bested only by Le Bourget in France and Farnborough in Britain.

Mr Sean Lee, Asia-Pacific spokesman for European plane-maker Airbus, said: "While we regularly attend several other shows and exhibitions around the region, Singapore is the premier event on the calendar with international reach, and we expect to welcome visitors from across Asia and the Pacific."

Apart from showcasing new planes and the latest technologies in the aviation industry, the Singapore Airshow, organised by Experia Events, is also a major contributor to the economy.

The last edition in 2016 generated close to $330 million in spending, representing a 3 per cent increase from the 2014 air show. According to the survey by Kadence International, the total spending included everything from flights and accommodation to rental and set-up of exhibition spaces, as well as transportation, client entertainment, food and drink, leisure activities and shopping.