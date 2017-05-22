Assistant manager earned diploma and degree through JTC study sponsorship

He joined JTC 23 years ago as an assistant technical executive.

With study sponsorships from the company, Mr Khairomi Ahmad Gaffori, 44, completed a diploma in electrical engineering at Singapore Polytechnic in 1998, before graduating with a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of South Australia in 2013.

Mr Khairomi, who is now an assistant manager in the new projects department in the facilities and estate management division, said: "I have always believed in continuous learning and upgrading to stay ahead of the fast-changing economy.

"I continued to hone my skill sets through specialised courses in facilities management, and lift standards and operations."

He took on a managerial role in 2015. JTC provides eligible staff 100 per cent support for courses and related fees of up to $70,000.

About 100 employees have benefited from its study sponsorship schemes so far.

For this scheme and its wide range of employee benefits such as flexible work arrangements and subsidised health screenings, JTC received a plaque of commendation at the labour movement's annual May Day Awards two weeks ago.

Ms Lee Chuay Noi, 39, director of JTC's human resources division, said: "We value our employees and believe that every officer's talents and capabilities should be developed to the fullest.

"We also believe in empowering our employees with the resources and know-how to stay ahead amid a fast-changing economy."