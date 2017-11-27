Athletes, celebrities come together to enjoy Big Walk

Among the 10,800 present at the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 were one Team Singapore para-athlete sailor, Miss Ng Xiu Zhen, and two ex-Team Singapore cerebral palsy football players Muhammad Shafiq Ariff and Muhammad Danial Ismail, who were bothpart of the team that won the bronze at the 2015 Asean Para Games.

This is the first time they are joining the event.

Mr Shafiq, 24, said: "I thought it was going to be only a few hundred people, (the turnout) is much more than I had expected."

He is serving his national service now and keeps fit by running and going for football events.

For his teammate, Mr Danial, 23, the Big Walk is a way to challenge himself.

He said: "If those who are disabled can do this, then I can do this as well.

"If you want to live longer, you have to keep fit."

Miss Ng, who placed fourth at the 2014 2nd Incheon Asian Para Games, for the Hansa 303 sailing team (double-handed) event, said she may come back with her team mates next year.

On how she stays fit, 33-year-old said: "I try to focus more on the upper body... I take 10,000 steps a day if I can."

Emcee and One FM 91.3 DJ Catherine Robert said: "This is a good thing as it is in line with the healthy lifestyle direction that the country is taking."

Fellow emcee and DJ Andre Hoeden said it was "energising" to see people from all races and all ages taking part in the Big Walk.

"It is also a great opportunity for family bonding. That is a good thing, because it is easy for us to forget our families when we are caught up with chasing after a healthy lifestyle," he added.

Celebrities at the event enjoyed the experience.

Arthur Choo, 30, who is managed by Ahundred Ants Productions, said: "The journey (Big Walk) lookslong, but in the presence of good friends, it is all worthwhile."

Actor and fellow Ahundred Ants Productions artist Benjamin Josiah Tan, 28, said: "It is exciting to see so many people taking part in the event, especially when Ilook back and see this great mass of people walking behind me."

Actor and Ahundred Ants Productions artist Terence Tay, 35, said: "There are big hearts and big laughs throughout the Big Walk... making it enjoyable."

This was the first Big Walk for actor, model and host Paul Foster, 36, and the Beam Artist enjoyed the experience.

He said: "The weather is cool and breezy. I caught up with fellow (Beam Artist) Teh May Wan during the Walk, and that made it more enjoyable and fun."