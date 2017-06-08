Aussie police identify Singaporean man killed in Perth crash

A 40-year-old Singaporean, who was driving with his family along an accident-prone road in Australia, died when his car crashed into another vehicle near Perth on Monday.

The man has been identified as business analyst Y.L. Tan, a Western Australian police spokesman said in a news release yesterday.

Mr Tan is believed to be an employee of the Bank of Singapore.

His wife, Madam L.Y. Ngan, 40, and their two young children, who were also in the car, escaped with minor injuries and were taken to Joondalup Health Campus.

Madam Ngan was later transferred to Royal Perth Hospital and discharged yesterday, a hospital spokesman told The Straits Times.

It is understood that she suffered an injury to her collarbone.

The children were transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital For Children. It is understood that they are not injured but are being kept for observation.

The Australian police spokesman said the family was visiting Perth and travelling in a sports utility vehicle when the accident took place at 12.45pm on Monday along Indian Ocean Drive, a tourist road which opened in 2010.

Their vehicle collided with a four-wheel-drive vehicle towing a camper trailer that was headed in the opposite direction.

The 64-year-old female driver, an Australian, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry earlier said the Singapore High Commission in Canberra had sent a consular officer to Perth to provide assistance to the family.

The Australian state's Road Safety Commissioner, Mr Kim Papalia, told The Straits Times yesterday the authorities were considering measures to make Indian Ocean Drive safer for international drivers, including installing more roadside rest areas.

He said an audit of the road would be scheduled.

A state MP for the area, Mr Shane Love, told Australian media that the road was not designed for the amount of traffic it now accommodates, particularly on holidays. Monday's crash happened on a public holiday in Western Australia. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY JONATHAN PEARLMAN IN SYDNEY

