Australian company hosts iftar for workers

(Left) Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef serving the migrant workers, and (above) preparing gado gado with Lendlease executives Richard Paine (left) and Tony Lombardo. PHOTOS: ELAINE LEE, THE STRAITS TIMES

(Left) Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef serving the migrant workers, and (above) preparing gado gado with Lendlease executives Richard Paine (left) and Tony Lombardo. PHOTOS: ELAINE LEE, THE STRAITS TIMES

Yesterday evening, about 600 migrant workers were treated to a nasi ambeng iftar - the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan.

They ate withcommunity leaders and senior Lendlease executives at the Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) development.

This is the second consecutive large-scale iftar that Lendlease has organised. It is one of several initiatives the Australian developer has in place to make sure its Muslim staff in Singapore are comfortable during Ramadan.

Muslim workers - including those who work in construction - make up more than 50 per cent of the workforce at PLQ, said Mr Richard Paine, managing director of the development.

"Lendlease is built on a culture of care...

"This is an opportunity for us to take on a proactive role in planning recreational activities for our migrant community to meet their social and cultural needs," he said.

OPTION

During Ramadan, which lasts for about a month, Lendlease allows its Muslim workers the option to work the evening shift whenever possible, and provides them with supplementary mineral salts to aid rehydration.

They also have a biometric system in place to ensure that workers do not work more than the maximum amount of hours allowed each week, and Muslim workers have special stickers on their hard hats so colleagues are more conscious of their safety and well-being.

Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef, who was present at last night's event, said: "Lendlease has been doing this for a while, and I think it is good for companies to have days where they can bond, strengthen friendships, and have the upper and middle management interact with those working on the ground."

Environmental health and safety coordinator Md Farhad Hossain, 31, has been working at the company for four years.

He told The New Paper that he is appreciative that Lendlease organises events for almost all cultural festivities.

Mr Md Farhad, who also served as a translator for the event, said: "We are very happy that the company respects the workers' feedback and takes good care of us."