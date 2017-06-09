Australian man involved in Changi Airport tussle could face fewer charges

If he decides to plead guilty, Jason Peter Darragh, the Australian allegedly involved in a tussle with policemen at Changi Airport, will face only four of the 11 charges against him, the prosecution told the court yesterday.

Two charges are related to an incident caught on a viral video that shows a scuffle between a man and police officers at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Court documents stated that Darragh, 44, allegedly caused hurt to Senior Staff Sergeant Koh See Yong by striking his face with an open palm at around 12.30am on April 20.

He is also accused of using criminal force on Inspector Elzac Lim Chee Keong by pushing him several times.

The two other charges are using abusive words on a third policeman and causing annoyance to a woman while drunk in a public place.

Court documents stated that Darragh allegedly hurled vulgarities at Sergeant Ali Kamaruzaman at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on April 26.

Five days later, he allegedly annoyed a woman by loitering around a taxi stand drunk with his hand over his crotch at Tan Tye Place near Clarke Quay.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Lim Yu Hui said the remaining seven charges will be taken into consideration. They include two counts of using vulgar language and one of using criminal force.

Darragh, who had been offered bail of $20,000, was still in remand yesterday. He will be back in court on July 6.

His lawyer, Mr S. S. Dhillon, said his client did not want to be bailed out.