Australian who tussled with policemen at Changi Airport to remain in remand

Jason Peter Darragh, who was slapped with 11 charges last Saturday, allegedly assaulted a police officer, among other things.

The man allegedly involved in a tussle with policemen at Changi Airport last month will remain in remand at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre.

Australian Jason Peter Darragh, who was slapped with 11 charges last Saturday, allegedly assaulted a police officer, among other offences.

The act was caught in videos that went viral.

Bail was offered at $20,000 but only a Singaporean can bail him out.

There was no mention of why Darragh is being held at the medical centre.

He appeared in court yesterday, represented by lawyer S. S. Dhillon. His older sister and brother-in-law were also in court but declined comment.

Darragh will be back in court on June 8.

He faces three counts of using vulgar language on police officers and two counts of using criminal force on them. He is also accused of two counts of causing annoyance to others while drunk in a public place.

DRUNK

Darragh was also charged with one count each of assaulting a police officer, using abusive words on a man, committing mischief, and being found drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

His brushes with the law started at the Terminal 2 departure hall between 12.15am and 12.30am on April 20 when he allegedly threw a man's mobile phone on the floor and swore at him.

Darragh is said to have pushed two policemen who responded - Inspector Elzac Lim Chee Keong and Senior Staff Sergeant Koh See Yong - and threatened them with more vulgar language.

Darragh is also accused of hitting SSG Koh in the face.

Following that incident, Darragh allegedly caused more trouble while being drunk on several occasions at Clarke Quay and Orchard Towers between April 21 and May 1.

If convicted of assaulting a police officer, he can be jailed up to seven years and fined, or caned.