Austrian jailed six weeks over attack on ex-wife

Austrian national Gerhardt Resch became angry when he was told by his former wife to give some directions to the driver when they were in a taxi.

He quarrelled with her, demanding that she show him due respect as a husband.

He then pulled her hair, grabbed her left shoulder forcefully and knocked her head against the taxi window twice.

She managed to break away from him and jumped out of the cab. The couple's young daughter, who was also with them, followed suit but Resch remained in the cab.

Madam Tay Siew Noi, 46, ran towards some passers-by along Seletar North Link and told them what had happened. One of them called the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus said the couple had spent the day in a chalet on May 27 with their daughter and pet dog.

The next evening, they checked out of the chalet.

Before leaving, Resch, who is unemployed, drank three bottles of beer.

The attack left Madam Tay with a small bruise on her left shoulder and tenderness in a muscle.

Yesterday, Resch, 46, was sentenced to six weeks' jail, which was backdated to May 30, after he admitted to two charges of causing hurt to Madam Tay and breach of a Personal Protection Order (PPO) granted on Dec 23, 2015.

In the other case, the court heard that the couple spent some time drinking on Nov 19 last year.

When they got home, they quarrelled over some housing and financial issues.

Enraged, Resch pulled her hair and punched her on the face a few times.

Madam Tay ran to her neighbour's house and the neighbour called the police and ambulance.

Resch is also facing trial for punching a patron and using a mug to hit another at a coffee shop in Sembawang Drive and disorderly behaviour on June 12 last year.

The case was heard in May and will resume on Aug 2.