Austrian man jailed 6 weeks for hurting ex-wife

Austrian national Gerhardt Resch became angry when he was told by his former wife to give some directions to the driver when they were in a taxi.

He quarrelled with her, demanding that she show him due respect as a husband. He then pulled her hair, grabbed her left shoulder forcefully and knocked her head against the taxi window twice. She managed to break away from him and jumped out of the taxi.

The couple's young daughter, who was also with them, followed suit but Resch remained in the cab.

Madam Tay Siew Noi, 46, ran towards some passers-by in Seletar North Link and told them what had happened. One of them called the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus said the couple had spent the day in a chalet on May 27 this year with their daughter and pet dog. The next evening, they checked out of the chalet. Before leaving, Resch, who is unemployed, had drunk three bottles of beer.

The assault occurred during the taxi ride after they had left the chalet. Madam Tay suffered a small bruise on her left shoulder and tenderness in a muscle.

On Friday (July 7), Resch, 46, was sentenced to six weeks' jail after he admitted to two charges of causing hurt to Madam Tay and breaching a personal protection order (PPO) granted on Dec 23, 2015.

In the other case, the court heard that the couple spent some time drinking on Nov 19 last year.

When they got home, they quarrelled over some housing and financial issues. Enraged, Resch pulled her hair and punched her on the face a few times. Madam Tay ran to her neighbour's house and the neighbour called the police and ambulance. She did not seek any medical attention.

Resch, whose sentence was backdated to May 30, could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.

For breach of a PPO, the maximum penalty is a $2,000 fine and six months' jail.

Resch is facing trial for punching a patron and using a mug to hit another at a coffee shop in Sembawang Drive and for disorderly behaviour on June 12 last year. The case was heard in May and will resume on Aug 2.