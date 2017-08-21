Auto gates for S'poreans at Bangkok airport

Singaporeans can now expect shorter waiting times in immigration at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, with two automated gates reserved for Singaporeans.

In a Facebook post yesterday morning, the Royal Thai Embassy of Singapore said the Immigration Bureau of Thailand has begun using automated gates for immigration checks for incoming foreign visitors.

It said "Singapore is the first country to be allowed" to use the feature at Suvarnabhumi and that the bureau will consider adding other countries in future.

"The Immigration Bureau of Thailand stated that the decision to use the Auto Gate was based on an analysis of security and on a reciprocal agreement, as Singapore is now considering allowing Thai nationals to use its automatic gates," it said.