AVA clarifies it hires trappers  to catch animals

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it does hire contractors to remove animals that are reported to have entered residents' homes.

The statement follows a recent encounter between a Cat Welfare Society (CWS) mediator and a cat trapper who said he was hired by AVA to catch a cat that had entered a resident's home.

"From time to time, AVA receives distress calls from residents when animals enter homes," an AVA spokesman told The Straits Times.

"Some residents have a genuine fear of animals and are unable to remove an animal on their own. In such circumstances, AVA does engage contractors to help residents remove the animal."

CWS said its mediators usually step in before animal control is called in.

The AVA said all cats trapped by its contractors are taken to its pound where they are cared for by officers on duty, including on weekends and public holidays.

If the cats are pets, it will try to reunite them with their owners through advertisements.

AVA said it also works with partners to rehome cats that are suitable for rehoming.

