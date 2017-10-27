AVA investigating case of dog found dead with head in pipe

The dog was found by its feeder, Mr Han Hee Siew, near a canal at Jalan Lam Sam.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) is looking into a case in which a dog was found dead with its head shoved into a pipe.

Ms Ananthi Naidu, a volunteer with animal welfare charity Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) Singapore, first shared photos of the dog on Facebook on Tuesday.

"This photo was taken by an old feeder seeking justice for his stray he had been feeding... this is an inhumane act of a beastly human," she wrote.

"What did the poor dog do to you?"

AVA, in response to queries from The Straits Times, said it is investigating the case.

The feeder, 68-year-old retiree Han Hee Siew, told citizen journalism website Stomp that he found the dog near a canal at Jalan Lam Sam - near the headquarters of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) - last Thursday.

ANGRY

"I was shocked and angry. Someone clearly forced the dog's head into the pipe," said Mr Han, who had been feeding the dog for the last four to five years.