Avid biker dies in line of duty

The van involved in the crash that killed Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin (above) in Serangoon Road at 10.40am yesterday. The driver was arrested.

A Traffic Police officer who was killed in an accident yesterday was an avid biker and once rode to Thailand, said a former colleague.

Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin, 29, had been married for three years and died in the line of duty, said the police.

His motorcycle is believed to have collided with a van on Serangoon Road in Little India at 10.40am, in front of Zaman Centre, near Angullia Mosque.

A 52-year-old driver was arrested for a negligent act causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

Staff Sgt Nadzrie joined the Singapore Police Force in 2009 and was posted to the Traffic Police after completing his training.

His former colleague, Mr Wandi S. Kamsani, 31, told The New Paper that Staff Sgt Nadzrie was a safe rider and was an avid fan of US motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden, who died on May 22 after a traffic accident in Italy.

He said: "(Staff Sgt Nadzrie) loved his wife and family. I will miss his jokes and jovial attitude. He cared for those who worked alongside him."

A doctor and five nurses from Farrer Park Hospital nearby rushed to the scene when a member of the public ran into the hospital to tell them about the accident.

A hospital spokesman told TNP that they had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Staff Sgt Nadzrie as his pulse was weak.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

When TNP arrived at the scene, a Traffic Police motorcycle was lying about 50m from a pool of blood.Debris littered the area.

A shop assistant, who wanted to be known only as Miss Humiora, 26, said: "I heard a loud sound while I was at the cash register. When I came out, I saw an officer lying face down in a pool of blood in the field."

The van (above) involved in the crash that killed Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin in Serangoon Road at 10.40am yesterday. The driver was arrested. PHOTOS: STOMP

A sales assistant from another shop, Mr Zakir Hussain, 33, said his brother, who was in the shop, called the police.

A video clip showed the unconscious officer being tended to by police officers and onlookers at the scene. They were removing his helmet and vest.

Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck said: "I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Staff Sgt Nadzrie.

"He was a dedicated and well-liked officer. We will do everything possible to assist his family during this difficult period."

The police have appealed to members of the public to not circulate photos and videos of the officer out of respect for his family.

tnp@sph.com.sg