Award-winning ITE graduate now proud co-owner of hair salon

ITE graduate Noel Ng fulfilled his lifelong dream by opening his hair salon last month.

He obtained his National ITE Certificate (Nitec) in Hair Fashion and Design in 2010, but stayed on in ITE College East to work nine-hour days five times a week for a year.

Mr Noel Ng was preparing for the WorldSkills competition, a biennial event that showcases young people's skills in various crafts and measures them against international standards.

Working from 9am to 6pm with just a 15-minute lunch break for a year paid off - and he received a medallion for excellence during the competition held in London in October 2011.

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduate, 24, is now a co-owner of Harts Salon at Tan Quee Lan Street, in the Bugis area.

He had also won a gold medal for hairdressing at the 8th Asean Skills Competition in 2010.

'HANDS-ON APPROACH'

He told The New Paper: "I owe a lot of my success to the handson approach to learning that ITE offers."

After completing his N levels, Mr Ng decided to forgo taking his O levels and started his Nitec course in 2008. He later graduated with a Nitec in Hair and Scalp Therapy in 2012.

After national service, Mr Ng worked as a stylist in a Joo Chiat hair salon, where he learned from the owner how to run a business.

He said: "I learnt a lot from her as it is my lifelong dream to be my own boss."

His aunt and cousin helped him raise capital for Harts Salon, which opened last month.

Said Mr Ng: "I think young people should find an area they would like to pursue as their career and work towards it.

"For me, being an ITE student made me who I am today, and my school has played a very important role in helping me achieve my goals. Dreams can come true."