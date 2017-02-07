'Back-end' media team in the spotlight

(From left) Mr Matin Akmal, Mr Ridhwan Ismail, DSP Jimmy Law, Mr Peh Mingcheng and Mr Zulfadli Mohamed Isa from the Singapore Police Force's Media Production Team.

Capturing the essence of police work through a video camera can be tedious, especially when it involves spending hours on the ground, and more time in the office to edit it.

In October last year, the Singapore Police Force's Media Production Team shot 12 hours of video footage to produce a 3min 30sec clip featuring a multi-agency, islandwide counter-terrorism exercise.

It does back-end work that does not often get the spotlight or recognition, so Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jimmy Law was pleasantly surprised that his team received a commendation at an annual police awards ceremony yesterday.

"I didn't expect my team to win this award because we're not frontline personnel.

"But being back-end and to be recognised for our hard work... I have to thank my team," said DSP Law, 49, of the team's four regular officers and four full-time national servicemen.

The ceremony at the Home Team Academy in Old Choa Chu Kang Road featured seven high commendations, along with those given to 52 individuals and 58 teams.

Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck presented the commendation certificates to individuals and teams for their outstanding work during the period of Jan 1 to June 30 last year.

Other awardees came from frontline units in the Singapore Police Force and Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force.

The awards also recognised efforts by individual officers such as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Low Kay Wee from the Jurong Division.

He said that receiving a commendation for his leadership role of a team of investigating officers was an "honour".

"Naturally, (on longer investigations) they get tired when burning the midnight oil. It's physically and mentally draining...

"But I have to stay calm to provide guidance to my investigators," he added.

Corporal (Cpl) Rohani Ahmad, who joined Certis Cisco's Auxiliary Police Force in 1982, received an award for Upholding High Standards of Integrity.

She had found a blue waist pouch while on night duty at the West Departure Gate at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on May 26 last year.

She handed the pouch, which contained more than $10,000 in foreign currency, credit cards and a passport, to a customer service officer.

Cpl Rohani, 53, said losing one's valuables in a foreign country can be distressing. She had previously lost her mobile phone, which contained valuable contact details. It was never found.

The pouch was returned to a male Caucasian in his 40s after an announcement over the public address system.

Cpl Rohani said: "He told me that he was grateful he had lost the pouch in Singapore."