Back to the stadium

In 1997, Mr Ramli Ahmad was decked out with bottles of Yakult.

On Nov 26, the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 returns to the National Stadium.

The iconic venue had hosted the Big Walk from 1991 to 2006.

Here are just some of the memorable moments from previous walks at the National Stadium.

1993

The Big Walk route was changed to include more two-lane roads to accommodate the larger number of participants.

1996

A total of 56,672 people took part in the event.

2000

The New Paper Big Walk attracted 77,500 participants - which garnered it a Guinness World Record for the world's largest walk (single venue). The record still stands.

2004

The Big Walk route skipped Nicoll Highway, after the tragic highway collapse that left four men dead. To avoid the affected stretch, the route was shortened from the usual 10km to 7.5km for competitive walkers and 5.6km for fun walkers.

2006

The Big Walk was last held at the National Stadium that year. The stadiumwas going to be demolished a year later to make way for the Singapore Sports Hub complex. There were 55,000 walkers.

Walking in style

Senior security officer Ramli Ahmad is a fancy-dress veteran of the Big Walk.

In 1994, he wore a traditional Malay costume.

A year later, he cut his hair short, used a big white cloth as a napkin, sucked on a pacifier and carried a 2-litre bottle of soft drink so he would be the first "baby" to cross the finishing line.

In 1996, it was an outfit of empty drink cans, and in 1997, Mr Ramli wore bottles of Yakult.

He took part in the Big Walk dressed as a cigarette butt a year later. Mr Ramli had been approached by the Ministry of Health that year to help promote the no-smoking message.

This year, civil servant Natalie Kwan, 35, plans to take part in the Big Walk.

She said: "My cousins took part in the Big Walk in 2006 when it was last held at the National Stadium. I will encourage them to join me when it returns to the National Stadium this year." - ARUL JOHN