Baking therapy sessions improve quality of life for disabled

Hindered by their severe disabilities, many of the beneficiaries at the Red Cross Home for the Disabled are confined to wheelchairs and have difficulties expressing themselves.

But for at least an hour every day, they look forward to participating in therapy sessions that lift their mood.

Last Thursday was the launch of the Baking Therapy programme, a group therapy initiative between the home and the SPD, a charity organisation for the disabled.

Both organisations, which have been collaborating since 2006, hope to introduce a new therapy programme every year to improve the physical and cognitive well-being of the severely disabled residents.

During the session, the residents mixed cookie batter and lined the dough on trays for baking, while assisted by a therapist and two or three therapy aides.

Miss Lianna Eu Wen, 25, an occupational therapist from SPD who was facilitating Baking Therapy, said: "It gives them (the beneficiaries) the exposure to do something they might not have the opportunity to do. It also helps in muscle strengthening, increasing activity tolerance and maintaining their attention span."

The therapies, which are tailored to be simple yet effective, also help stimulate the senses and in social interaction.

Ms Aspillaga Gode, 38, a Singapore Red Cross therapy aide, said: "I feel overwhelmed when I see the residents' mood improved at the end of the day."

Ms Eu added: "Most importantly, they have fun. It gives them a sense of achievement and increases their quality of life."

On July 25, a rosemary and basil plant that was grown by the residents during their Garden Therapy session was presented to President Tony Tan Keng Yam when he visited the home.