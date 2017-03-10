From September, eligible Singaporeans can receive basic health screenings for just $5 at clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas).

This is part of the Screen For Life programme to encourage more Singaporeans to go for screening and post-screening consultation, said Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat during yesterday's Committee of Supply debate.

Singaporeans aged 40 and above can get themselves tested for diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, colorectal cancer and cervical cancer. Those aged between 18 and 39 who are at high risk can also get tested.

It is free for Pioneer Generation Singaporeans and costs $2 for Chas cardholders.

A post-screening consultation is included for those who test positive.

Mr Chee said: "We want to reduce the drop-off rate of someone who is tested positive but does not follow up to see a doctor for post-screening consultation."

$24 MILLION TO GROW WORKFORCE

With 9,000 workers needed over the next three years, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will pump in $24 million to attract more Singaporeans to join the sector.

About half of the 9,000 additional workers needed are professional, manager, executive and technician level roles such as nurses, therapists and operations managers.

The money will be spent on various schemes such as the enhanced Professional Conversion Programme.

FIVE-YEAR COMMUNITY MENTAL HEALTH PLAN

MOH will strengthen community mental health care over the next five years in five ways.

This includes training front-line staff from selected government agencies such as the Housing Board and Singapore Police Force to identify and respond to people with mental health issues in the community.

LOWERING CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

After a successful pilot that initiates and optimises kidney protective medication for suitable patients showing early signs of kidney disease, MOH will extend an enhanced version of the pilot from April.

It will be implemented progressively at all polyclinics.

HEALTHIER OPTIONS

From July, food manufacturers will get help to innovate and develop products with healthier ingredients with funding under the Healthier Ingredient Development Scheme.

The aim is to increase the proportion of whole grains and healthier oils served in restaurants, food courts and hawker centres.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY