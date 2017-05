Crowds thronged the Geylang Serai Hari Raya Bazaar after it was officially opened by Marine Parade GRC MP Fatimah Lateef last night. The bazaar, which runs till June 24, will have about 1,000 stalls. Heavy traffic is expected along Changi Road and Sims Avenue during this period, the police said. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected roads and make alternative travel arrangements.