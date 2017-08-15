Singapore

BCA: Sky Tower operator must appoint expert to investigate

The Tiger Sky Tower ride stalled for four hours on Saturday.PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
Aug 15, 2017 06:00 am

The operator of the Tiger Sky Tower ride which stalled for four hours on Saturday must hire an expert to investigate the cause of the incident and submit a report by the end of the month, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said yesterday.

The operator must appoint a specialist professional engineer (SPE) in amusement ride engineering for the investigation and carry out repairs as recommended by the SPE.

The ride will be given the go-ahead to reopen only after the repair works are inspected by the SPE and written consent is sought from BCA by mid-September.

A mechanical fault left 39 people, including children and the elderly, stranded in the tower - which goes up to eight storeys high - for more than four hours on Saturday.

BCA issued a closure order for the Sentosa attraction on Sunday.

