BCA: Sky Tower operator must appoint expert to investigate

The Tiger Sky Tower ride stalled for four hours on Saturday.

The operator of the Tiger Sky Tower ride which stalled for four hours on Saturday must hire an expert to investigate the cause of the incident and submit a report by the end of the month, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said yesterday.

The operator must appoint a specialist professional engineer (SPE) in amusement ride engineering for the investigation and carry out repairs as recommended by the SPE.

The ride will be given the go-ahead to reopen only after the repair works are inspected by the SPE and written consent is sought from BCA by mid-September.

A mechanical fault left 39 people, including children and the elderly, stranded in the tower - which goes up to eight storeys high - for more than four hours on Saturday.

BCA issued a closure order for the Sentosa attraction on Sunday.