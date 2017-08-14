BCA suspends Tiger Sky Tower from operation

The Singapore Civil Defence Force cordoning off the area after the Tiger Sky Tower ride stalled.

The Tiger Sky Tower ride on Sentosa has been suspended from operation, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said yesterday.

The closure order follows a mechanical fault on the seven-minute rotating gondola ride at about 5.35pm on Saturday.

For four hours, 38 passengers and an operator were stranded 25m in the air - about eight storeys high.

The Sky Tower's on-site technical team immediately began troubleshooting the system, said the Sentosa Development Corporation.

Air-conditioning in the gondola, which also has a mobile toilet, continued to run while it was stalled in mid-air.

Bottles of water were distributed to those stranded by the Singapore Civil Defence Force's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

SCDF, which was called in around 7.10pm, also sent two fire engines, two Rescue Tenders and an ambulance to the incident, though no injuries were reported.

The gondola started lowering at about 9.30pm and was finally lowered back to ground at 9.45pm.

Sky Tower director Alexander Melchers told The Straits Times that his firm will reach out to the ride's German manufacturer, Huss Park Attractions, while working with BCA to decide when the tower can continue operation.

- FOO JIE YING