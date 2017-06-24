Singapore

Be the next Miss Universe Singapore

Malavika Menon
Jun 24, 2017 06:00 am

Sign up for Miss Universe Singapore 2017. Register online at  www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by July 10.

The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.

PRIZES

Winner

  • $10,000 cash, $15,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
  • $2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $8,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $9,000 worth of B-fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $15,000 worth of smile makeover from Orchard Scotts Dental
  • $700 hamper from Skinceuticals
  • One night's stay at Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa with a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200.

First runner-up

  • $5,000 cash
  • $10,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
  • $1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $4,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $4,000 worth of B-fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $500 hamper from Skinceuticals
  • A meal at Curate, Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300.

Second runner-up

  • $3,000 cash
  • $5,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
  • $1,000 worth of hair services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $2,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $2,000 worth of B-fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $300 hamper from Skinceuticals
  • Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100.

PARTNERS

The CSR partner is Singapore Turf Club.

Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub.

Official car: BMW.

Official skincare: Skinceuticals.

Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic.

Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy.

And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-fit, and Orchard Scotts Dental.

Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3.

