Be the next Miss Universe Singapore
Sign up for Miss Universe Singapore 2017. Register online at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by July 10.
The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.
PRIZES
Winner
- $10,000 cash, $15,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
- $2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $8,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
- $9,000 worth of B-fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $15,000 worth of smile makeover from Orchard Scotts Dental
- $700 hamper from Skinceuticals
- One night's stay at Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa with a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200.
First runner-up
- $5,000 cash
- $10,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
- $1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $4,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
- $4,000 worth of B-fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $500 hamper from Skinceuticals
- A meal at Curate, Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300.
Second runner-up
- $3,000 cash
- $5,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
- $1,000 worth of hair services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $2,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
- $2,000 worth of B-fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $300 hamper from Skinceuticals
- Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100.
PARTNERS
The CSR partner is Singapore Turf Club.
Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub.
Official car: BMW.
Official skincare: Skinceuticals.
Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic.
Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.
Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy.
And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-fit, and Orchard Scotts Dental.
Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3.