Singapore

Be the next Miss Universe Singapore

The top three winners of Miss Universe Singapore 2016 competition held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, (from left) first runner-up Tanisha Khan, winner Cheryl Chou and second runner-up Sonya Branson. TNP FILE PHOTO
Jul 08, 2017 08:30 am

HOW

Register online for Miss Universe Singapore 2017 at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by July 10. The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.

PRIZES

Winner

  • $10,000 cash, $45,000 worth of prizes and a feature in Her World magazine

First runner-up

  • $5,000 cash and more than $20,000 worth of prizes

Second runner-up

  • $3,000 cash and more than $10,000 worth of prizes
Miss Universe Singapore 2016: The Journey

Last year, Cheryl Chou beat 14 other finalists to earn the Miss Universe Singapore 2016 crown. This is their journey. If you think you have what it takes to be Miss Universe Singapore 2017, follow the link to find out how you can take part. Read more: http://bit.ly/2tkbJj6

Posted by The New Paper on Friday, 7 July 2017

PARTNERS

CSR partner: Singapore Turf Club

Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub

Official car: BMW

Official skincare: Skinceuticals

Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic

Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa

Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy. And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental

Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3

 

miss universe singaporebeautyPageants