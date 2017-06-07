Be the next New Face
The New Paper New Face pageant is back for its 25th edition. Here is how you can participate:
WALK-IN AUDITION
- When: Saturday, June 17
- Where: Subaru showroom in Leng Kee Road
- Time: Registration is between 8.30am and 9.30am
Wear a fitted top with a miniskirt or shorts, high heels and light make-up. Bring a close-up photo of yourself for submission.
ONLINE REGISTRATION
- Register at tnp.sg/tnpnewface by June 14.
Selected contestants will go on to Round 2.
PRIZES
- Winner: $10,000 and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Aveda
- 1st runner-up: $5,000
- 2nd runner-up: $3,000
SPONSORS
- Presented by: Subaru Motor Image
- Official make-up sponsor: Cosmoprof Academy
- Official hair salon: Kelture Aveda
- Venue partner: Paragon
- Official radio station: One FM