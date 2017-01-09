Beaches cleaned up after oil spill

Operations to clean up Changi beach and Noordin beach at Pulau Ubin have been completed, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

The beaches were left covered with a black, tar-like substance after an oil spill in Johor on Tuesday night. The 800m stretch at Changi beach, which was closed due to the clean-up, has also been re-opened to the public.

The NEA said it has also been monitoring the seawater at Changi beach, Punggol beach and Pasir Ris beach.

SEAWATER QUALITY

"Test results have shown that the seawater quality is normal," the agency said, adding that it will continue to monitor the water quality.

The oil spill was caused by a collision between two vessels off Pasir Gudang Port in Johor, which caused 300 tonnes of oil spillage after damage to one of the vessel's bunker tanks. The beaches at Changi, Punggol and Pasir Ris were all affected, and more than 200 personnel were required to clean them.