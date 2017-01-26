Beauty school shut down after several regulation lapses

The Committee for Private Education (CPE) will cancel the registration of private beauty school Edes Academy from Feb 9.

The committee said yesterday that its investigation had found that the private school failed to maintain proper student attendance records. Those who were absent were indicated by Edes as being present for classes. "CPE takes a serious view of such a contravention as it impacts the students' learning outcomes," it stated.

Edes also repeatedly failed to inform the CPE of changes to its management, a compulsory requirement, and did not publish required information such as its teacher-student ratio and the members of its academic board on its website. With immediate affect, Edes cannot offer and conduct private education courses.